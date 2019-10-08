Franklin D. Brtva, 85, passed away Sept. 23, 2019, at Joliet Area Community Hospice. He most recently lived in Sevierville, Tenn., but was formerly of Clermont, Fla., Diamond and Peotone, where he was born and raised.
He was born Jan. 30, 1934, in Joliet, the son of Dennis and Viola (Schwiesow) Brtva.
Franklin was a Peotone High School graduate, class of 1952.
He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran and a member of the Peotone American Legion Post 392.
Franklin was retired from Northern Illinois Gas after 40 years of employment. He spent 53 years associated with the Boy Scouts of America and was the former Scoutmaster of Peotone Troop 315. He enjoyed spending the last 20 years of the winter season in Florida and loved visiting Walt Disney World almost every day. While living in Diamond, he was an active member of the Coal City United Methodist Church. He enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors.
Surviving are his loving wife, Georgia Kay (Ament) Brtva, who he married Aug. 19, 1982. Also surviving are his children, Dennis (Jodi) Brtva, of Bloomington, Catherine (Jerry Conte) Brtva, of Sevierville, Tenn., and David (Darby) Brtva, of Joliet; his grandchildren, Michael (Heather) Kaczmarski, Becky (Daphne) Brtva, Adam (Becky) Brtva, Amanda (Todd) Szymanski, Jessica Brtva, Derek Kaczmarski, Tara (Tim) Dinolfo, Eric Craigmile, Alexander Brtva and William Franklin Brtva; his great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Kayleigh, Katelyn, Lilli, Thomas and Andrew; a sister-in-law, Eleanore Brtva, of Las Vegas, Nev.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Ralph Brtva; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Audrea (Leroy) Bisping and Marilyn (Euthemios) Chellios.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, until the 3 p.m. memorial service at Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, with the Rev. Brad Shumaker officiating. Committal services and military honors will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in Peotone Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Rainbow Council, Boy Scouts of America.
