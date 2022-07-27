Frank Smith Jr

CONYERS, Ga. — Frank Smith Jr., 89, exchanged life temporal for life eternal peacefully in his sleep July 17, 2022, at the home of his son, Kevin, in Conyers, Ga.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Caldwell Chapel AMC Church in Kankakee. Pastor Lori Holmes is the officiant.

Frank was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Laurens County, S.C., the son of Frank and Elmira Smith.

