CONYERS, Ga. — Frank Smith Jr., 89, exchanged life temporal for life eternal peacefully in his sleep July 17, 2022, at the home of his son, Kevin, in Conyers, Ga.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Caldwell Chapel AMC Church in Kankakee. Pastor Lori Holmes is the officiant.
Frank was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Laurens County, S.C., the son of Frank and Elmira Smith.
He graduated from Sanders High School and attended Friendship Baptist College, where he played football.
After leaving college, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean conflict from April of 1954 to February of 1956. Following his discharge, he married Alma Jean “Sis” Woody and to this union two sons, Frank III and Kevin, were born.
Frank was a retired auto mechanic and auto service shop owner.
He was also an avid fisherman. He was a longtime member of the Caldwell Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, where he served as trustee, member of the Men’s Club, Couple’s Club (along with his wife, who preceded him in death) and occasionally he sang in the choir.
Mr. Smith leaves to cherish his memories, his son, Kevin, of Conyers, Ga.; grandson, Arion Randall; great-grandsons, Kamaal and Kevaughn Randall; brother, James Smith; sisters, Mamie Pitts, Dorothy Page, Betty Bryant, Eunice James and Elaine (Billy) Foster; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, Alma Jean, he was preceded in death by his parents; son, Frankie; and brothers, Nate, Bobby and John.