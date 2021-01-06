Frank Schmitz

ASHKUM — Frank E. Schmitz, 93, of Ashkum, passed away Thursday (Dec. 31, 2020) at his home.
He was born March 9, 1927, in La Salle, the son of Joseph Potokar and Anna J. (Jurick) Potokar Schmitz. They preceded him in death.
Frank was also preceded in death by his adoptive father, Charles Schmitz; two brothers, Joe and George; two sisters, Ann and Therese; and one daughter, Melissa.
He married Donna Hull Grammer on Aug. 7, 1974, in Watseka. She survives, of Ashkum. He is also survived by three sons, Gary (Kristine) Schmitz, of Kentucky, Jeffrey (Cheryl) Schmitz, of Bourbonnais, and Jay (Michelle) Schmitz; one daughter, Tina Bailey, of Temple, Texas; one stepson, Scott Grammer, of Kentucky; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Dick Daniel, of Seattle, Wash.
Mr. Schmitz was a member of the Ashkum United Methodist Church, where he was the church janitor for 25 years and went on mission trips to Mexico.
Frank served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theatre.
He worked at Kroehler as an engineer at Plant 3 for 33 years and later was the plant manager at Coils Inc. in Sheldon.
Frank was a bus driver for Special Education (ISEA). He loved camping, fishing, geocaching, golfing and spending time with his family.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, in Ashkum Cemetery with Amy Sides officiating. Military graveside rites will be by the Central VFW Post 2131.
Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
