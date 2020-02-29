SHELDON — Frank Rosenberger, 85, of Sheldon, passed away Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020).
He was born June 18, 1934, in Watseka, the son of George Rosenberger and Mathilda (Schulz) Rosenberger. Frank married Beverly Snapp in 1986, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka.
Frank was a farmer and an auctioneer for 45 years. He also worked at Hicks Gas for 30 years as a service technician.
He was a member of Slow Boys Tractor Club, Woodland Fire Department, trustee for the Woodland Fire Department, and also a member of Calvary Lutheran Church.
Frank enjoyed doing yard work, gardening, going to flea markets and garage sales, and watching kids’ baseball games.
He was a fan of the White Sox, Cubs, Bears, and the Illini.
Surviving are his daughter, Vonna (Merrill) Chaplin; stepsons, Tim (Kim) Williamson, and Roy (Dawn) Williamson; stepdaughters, Pat Carlson, Penny Wolfe and Lori (Tim) Hickman; grandson, Travis (LaKyea) Rosenberger; several step-grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, March 2, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. The Rev. Alex McNally will officiate. Burial will follow in Gaffield Cemetery in Iroquois.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Pre-School or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please sign his online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!