KANKAKEE — Frank Rogers Jr., 76, of Kankakee, passed away Aug. 26, 2021, at Aperion Care nursing home in Bradley.
Frank was born Jan. 13, 1945, in Helena, Ark., the son of Frank Rogers Sr. and Elnora Harris. Frank married Lois (Wells) Rogers on March 31, 1970, in Kankakee.
He was employed as a laborer for Kankakee Foundry and also did construction work and was currently retired.
Frank enjoyed fishing, gardening, and watching baseball, football, Western movies and game shows.
He will be remembered for the love he had for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frank leaves to cherish his fond memories, his son, Marvin (Patricia) Wells, of Kankakee; his daughters, Cynthia Wells, of Kankakee, and Deborah (Marvin) Randle, of Bourbonnais; sisters, Elizabeth Johnson, of Bowling Green, Ky., Rebecca Wells, of Kankakee, and Elnora Young, of Lula, Miss. Frank also leaves to cherish his fond memories 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, cousins, nieces and friends.
Awaiting his arrival in Heaven are his wife, Lois; his parents; one brother, Henry Rogers; his sister, Irene Jones; and two sons, Victor Wells and Kenneth Wells.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Michael Prude will officiate.
All CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.