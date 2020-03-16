Frank Quaintance

KANKAKEE — Frank A. Quaintance, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (March 14, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Oct. 23, 1937, in Ottawa, the son of Eldred and Ruth (Stansbury) Quaintance. On April 12, 1964, he married Sarah Bunte at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park.
Frank was an auto mechanic for Ford dealerships for several years, and retired from Ameritech.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and NASCAR racing.
Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are wife, Sarah, of Kankakee; two daughters, Kim (JP) Lunn, of Frederick, Md., and Tammi (Luke) Simon, of Kankakee; two sisters, Carol Brazill, of Bradley, and Bonnie Umphrey, of Olathe, Kan.; one brother, James Quaintance, of California; five grandsons; four great-grandsons; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Dolores Vanderberg; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Allen and Alvin; and his parents-in-law.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Building Fund.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
