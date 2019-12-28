MOMENCE — Frank W. Piekarczyk, 97, of Momence, passed away Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
He was born March 2, 1922, in Chicago, the son of Leo and Angeline Skupien Piekarczyk. Frank married Roberta M. Beall on Feb. 14, 1957, in Momence. She preceded him in death Feb. 15, 2019.
Surviving are two sons, Rex Piekarczyk, of Kankakee, and David “Woody” Piekarczyk, of Momence; one sister, Bernice Gorman, of Momence; and one sister-in-law, Elizabeth Piekarczyk, of Momence.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Paul; one sister; and five brothers.
Frank had retired as a warehouse worker at Carter Wallace in Momence.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a cryptographer and radioman in the Office of Strategic Services in England, Scotland and Wales. This branch of the U.S. Army eventually became the CIA. Frank received the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Medal.
Frank was member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, the American Legion Post 40 and a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans.
He enjoyed photography and developed his own black and white photos and would make postcards and send them to Momence residents as well as to people all over the country. Frank also enjoyed bicycling, gardening, visiting downtown Chicago and taking day trips touring small towns.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Per his request, there will be no visitation or funeral.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to the Disabled American Veterans.
