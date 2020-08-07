Frank Carlson

MANTENO — Frank A. Carlson, 71, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020) at Journey Care Hospice in Chicago.
He was born June 10, 1949, in Burbank, the son of Harry A. and Willie Marie Newman Carlson.
Frank married Camille Boyich on June 18, 1988, in Hickory Hills.
He was a retired graphic design manager at Pride Container in Chicago.
Frank was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed woodworking.
Frank will be remembered for always thinking of others. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.
Surviving are his wife, Camille Carlson, of Manteno; two daughters, Sandy and Todd Trench, of Alsip, and Cheryl Carlson, of Hometown; one stepson, Daniel Waters, of Carpentersville; one sister, Elizabeth and Ben Hoffman, of Palos Heights; one brother, George Carlson, of Vermillion, Ohio; four grandchildren, Ashley, Samantha, T.J. and Tori; and one great-granddaughter, Melanie.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Bryan; one brother, Harry Carlson; and two sisters, Louise and Phyllis.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno.
Please wear a mask and practice safe social distancing guidelines.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the Mass.
Private family inurnment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip.
Memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
