Francis W. O’Brien, 96, of Buckingham, passed away on Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019) at Harvest View in Herscher.
He was born March 3, 1923, in Kankakee, the son of William and Loretta Clodi O’Brien. He married Aldine Foley on April 19, 1947, in Loretta.
Francis retired from Armstrong World Industries and was also a farmer. He and his wife were both longtime members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cabery and St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher. Francis loved farming, animals and being outdoors. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities. His family said he was the best father and grandfather ever.
Surviving are his wife, Aldine O’Brien, of Herscher; four daughters and two sons-in-law, Kay and Greg Fang, of Arlington Heights, Donna and Steve Jacob, of Herscher, Denise Schrempf, of Bourbonnais, and Lisa Beck, of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; one son, Darrin O’Brien, of Chicago; eight grandchildren, Brittany (Nick) Johnston, Tricia (Todd) Arseneau, Todd (Michelle) Jacob, Kristi Blake, Ashley (Kyle) Nolan, Danielle Schrempf, Nicole Beck and Whitney (Ben) Hunt; 11 great-grandchildren; and two brothers and one sister-in-law, Paul O’Brien and Don and Norma O’Brien, all of Reddick.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marie Berns and Phyllis Buza; and one brother, Gerald O’Brien.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher. The Rev. Show Reddy Allam will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cabery.
Memorials may be made to Harvest View assisted living or VITAS Hospice.
