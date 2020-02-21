BOURBONNAIS — Francis “Frank” Joseph Hart, 101, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020) at Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais.
He was born March 21, 1918, in Menlo, Iowa, the son of Louis Leroy and Mary Esther (Cregor) Hart.
Frank graduated from Monmouth High School and had a degree from Monmouth College in chemistry.
He married Geraldine Eleanor (Keefer) Hart on Jan. 10, 1942.
Frank proudly served our country in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1942 to 1945.
He retired from Armour Pharmaceutical, now CSL Behring and was a member of St. John-Paul II Catholic Parish, Kankakee.
Surviving are his wife, Geraldine, of Bourbonnais; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Richard (Margaret) Hart, of Fairbury, and John (Donna Scott) Hart, of Bloomington; a daughter, Janet Loechle (Ed Malinowski), of Crystal Lake; grandchildren, Laura Alexander (Paul Ambrozic), Michael (Lisa) Hart, Brian (Debbie) Hart, David “Scott” Loechle (Christina Klein), Joseph (Sandy) Hart, Erin (Michael) Mindt and Robert (Candance) Hart; great-grandchildren, Jessica Hart, Brianna Hart, Kylie Hart, Kelsey Hart, Nicholas Alexander, Emily Hart, Marlee Mindt, Cameron Mindt and Reagan Hart; and a great-great-granddaughter, Teagan Reineke. Also surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, Charles (Joanne) Hart; and a sister, Martha Hart.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Richard (Mary Jane) Hart; and a sister, Mary Ann (Al) Scovill.
Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be a private funeral service at a later date. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Monmouth.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
