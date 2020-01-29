KANKAKEE — Francis K. “Frank” Aspel, 97, of Kankakee, and previously a long-time resident of Lockport, passed away Monday (Jan. 27, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born July 31, 1922, in Marley, the son of Howard J. and Agnes Jungels Aspel. Frank married Virginia M. Bolte on Aug. 23, 1947, at St.Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet. She preceded him in death Nov. 4, 2007.
He had been a tool designer for Caterpillar in Joliet for many years.
Frank was a member of the PT Boaters Association, Lockport VFW, and a charter member of the Lockport Moose Lodge 1557. He enjoyed gardening and calling Bingo. Frank was a huge Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and University of Illinois Fighting Illini fan.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II on PT 157.
Frank was a parishioner of St. Dennis Catholic Church in Lockport.
Surviving are three daughters, Linda L. and David Beckham, of Bourbonnais, Beverly M. and Michael O’Brien, of Haymarket, Va., and Shirley A. Brandland, of Parker, Colo.; six grandchildren, Jeff Beckham, Denise (Brian)Wadley, Michael (Larissa) O’Brien, Scott O’Brien, Jonathan Brandland, and Caitlyn (Michael) Boukhari; great-grandchildren, Lauren and Lucas Wadley, Audrey, Ingrid and Evan Beckham, Alexander and Xavier O’Brien, and Aspen Brandland; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Dorothy Rex.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Shortly after that, at 11 a.m., a memorial Mass will be celebrated at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit will celebrate the Mass. Inurnment will be at a later date in Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.
Memorials may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Epilepsy Foundation.
