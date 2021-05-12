KANKAKEE — Francis Cordes, of Kankakee, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday (May 7, 2021) after an extended illness.
Fran was born Feb. 20, 1941, in Limestone, the son of Vernon and Evelyn (Hamann) Cordes. He graduated from Herscher High School and became a Millwright First Class.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Judith Cordes; his children, Kim (Tom) Fisher and Terry (Sally) Cordes and his stepchildren, Debi Sexton and Kimpa (Dave) Moss.
Fran was the oldest of seven siblings and is survived by Judy (Dave) Harvey, Dennis (Betty) Cordes, Ronnie (Barb) Cordes, Lanny (Marilyn) Cordes, Jerry Cordes and Vickie Cordes.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Blake, Hunter, Clayton, Terry, Larry, Montana, Madison, Drew, Kennedy, Joshua, Chloe, Kate, Kelsey, Drew and Alexey. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Ryenne, Arlen, Brynleigh, Audri, Gianna and Kai; and many nieces and nephews.
Fran served in the U.S. Army. He worked for General Foods/Quaker for 35 years.
He was a volunteer with the Kankakee County 4-H program for more than 50 years. Fran served as the 4-H Superintendent in both the rabbit and horse barns at the Kankakee County Fair in addition to serving as chairman of the Ag and Youth Program Committee. He was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame in 2018.
Memorials may be made to the University of Illinois Foundation, 4-H Kankakee County Fund, Harker Hall, 1305 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, 1480 West Court St., Kankakee, followed immediately by a graveside service at Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 15 Lowe Road, Kankakee (in Aroma Township).
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.