Francis Cann

CREST HILL — Francis “Frank” J. Cann, 76, of Crest Hill, passed away at Avantara of Aurora Nursing Home on Sunday (June 27, 2021).
Surviving are his loving wife, Joanie Cann (nee Muza); two sons, Martin (Patricia Gruber) Cann and Steven (Patty) Cann; two stepchildren, James Redden and Valerie Redden; 10 grandchildren, Taylor Harris, Brittany (Robért Glein) Harris, David Harris, Lindsey Harris, Dylan Cann, Devin Cann, Benjamin Cann, Naomi Cann, Katelyn Gold and Cheyenne Gold; a great-grandson, Kai Glein; three brothers Gerald (Fawn) Cann, Donald (Mary) Cann and David (Christine) Cann; a sister, Lori (Brian) Koziel; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Leonard Cann and Imogene Cann (nee Boudreau).
Frank was born March 24, 1945, in Wilton Center.
He retired from Commonwealth Edison after 29 years; retired again from Mid-States Express after 10 years and worked other jobs through the years, including security guard, fire alarm sales and helping out on the family farm.
Frank was a member of First Baptist Church in Lockport.
He was a former Scoutmaster of Elwood Boy Scout Troop 460, with both his sons earning the Eagle Scout rank. Frank was an avid pheasant hunter and fisherman. In his youth, Frank showed cattle and hogs for Future Farmers of America and loved animals lifelong, parenting about a dozen dogs and the occasional cat and exotic bird.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, July 2, until the noon funeral services at Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet. Interment will be in Wilton Township Cemetery.
Livestream of services may be viewed online at facebook.com/carlsonfuneralhome2320.
Please sign his online guestbook at chsfuneral.com.