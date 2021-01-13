Francis and Bernice Jordan

BOURBONNAIS — Francis H. Jordan and his wife, Bernice L. Jordan, both passed away in 2020.
Francis H Jordan, age 94, of Bourbonnais, passed away Dec. 30, 2020. He was born June 5, 1926, in Herscher, the son of Harry and Mary Jordan.
Bernice L Jordan, age 94, of Bourbonnais, passed away March 20, 2020. She was born Jan. 24, 1926, in Kankakee, the daughter of John and Retta Handorf.
Francis and Bernice were married on May 1, 1948, at Saint Rose Catholic Church, Kankakee.
Francis was a former employee of ExxonMobil.
Both were members of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church Parish, Bourbonnais.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Bob Zwahlen, of Bourbonnais; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Jerry and Patti Jordan, of Mountain Home, Ark., Jim and Julie Jordan, of Bourbonnais, and John Jordan, of Woodland Park, Colo.; along with their loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
A private interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Vitas Healthcare.
