WILMINGTON — Frances Ruth Strobel, 80, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday (Nov. 12, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Born Oct. 28, 1940, in South Amboy, N.J., Frances was a daughter of William Edward and Ruth Ann (nee Conner) Klegman.
She was raised and educated in Coal City and graduated from Coal City High School with the class of 1958. On Nov. 12, 1960, Frances married Douglas Strobel, in Coal City.
Frances was a member of St. Rose Lima Catholic Church in Wilmington, and was active with the County Line Kickers line dancing group. Frances was a former board member of the Wilmington Public Library and remained a longtime supporter of the library. After high school, she was employed at the Joliet Arsenal and later in life enjoyed working with her sister, Peggy, at Western World Racing Hut.
She was accomplished at crocheting and enjoyed sharing her work with family and friends. She enjoyed playing tennis, gardening, cooking and was dedicated to sending birthday cards and cards of celebration to those she knew and loved.
Survivors include her husband, Doug; three children, Reverend Scott (Reneé) Strobel, of Lockport, N.Y., Sandra (Ron) Van Epps, of Northfield, and Amy (Patrick) Burke, of Macomb; 11 grandchildren, Douglas (Holly) Strobel, Michael (Ashalea) Strobel, Timothy (fiancé Hope) Strobel, Wesley (Anja) Strobel, Jacob Strobel, Annika Strobel, Kaitlyn Strobel, Krista (fiancé Alex Bloom) Van Epps, Zachary Van Epps, Joseph Burke and Edward Burke; three great-grandchildren, Clayton, Kira and Nathanael; two sisters, Patricia (Ron) Fox and Kimberly (Dave) Brown; one brother, James Klegman; and three sisters-in-law, Debbie Klegman, Ilene Kelgman and Sheri Friddle; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers, Donald (Carol) Klegman, Thomas Kelgman and William “Jersey” Klegman; and two sisters, Cathy Broderick and Margaret “Peggy” Ragain.
Per Frances’ wishes, cremation rites are being accorded and memorial services are being planned for a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington.
Frances will be laid to rest in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood.
Memorials may be made to Kuzma Care Cottage, Our Caring Closet or to the Wilmington Fire Department.
Please sign her online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.
