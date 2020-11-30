Frances Haas Billingsley

BRADLEY — Frances Catherine Haas-Billingsley, 74, of Bradley, passed away Friday (Nov. 27, 2020).
She was born July 18, 1946, in Michigan, to Albert and Frances Crocker.
Frances is survived by her partner and wife of 37 years, Carol Billingsley; children and families, Joseph, Cheryl, Jason and Damien, of Kankakee, Adam and family, of Heartland, Texas; and her best buddie, Harley David, also known as “Bubbie.” She is also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a brother, Robert; her in-laws; as well as a brother-in-law and sister-in-law.
Frances was an employee at Shapiro Developmental Center for 28 years before her retirement and was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan.
Per her requests and wishes, there will be no visitation.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!