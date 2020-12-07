BEAVERVILLE — Frances E. “Elaine” Lade, 78, of Beaverville, passed away Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Dec. 7, 1941, in Morocco, Ind., the daughter of Melvin and Clara (Yard) Batchelor. Elaine married Lee Roy Lade on March 27, 1961, in Morocco, Ind. He preceded her in death Jan. 6, 2006.
Elaine retired from Beaverville Hardware and was a homemaker and mother. She was a wonderful mother to her children. Her pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are one son, Roger Lade, of Donovan; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Debbie and David Caise, of St. Anne, Teresa and Bruce Webster, of Arizona, and Donna and David Sims, of Bradley; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Sandy and Jim Curby, of Watseka, and Brenda and Fred Moore, of Brazil, Ind.; and three brothers and three sisters-in-law, Melvin and Debbe Batchelor, of Wilcott, Ind., Jimmy and Margaret Batchelor, of Brazil, Ind., and Ricky and Regie Batchelor, of Brazil, Ind.
In addition to her husband, Lee Roy Lade; she was preceded in death by her parents; great-granddaughter, Hope Ann Bowers; and three brothers and one sister-in-law, Russell Batchelor, Larry and Evelyn Batchelor and Darrel Batchelor.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.
