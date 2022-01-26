BRADLEY — Frances Diane Metcalf, 82, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Jan. 23, 2022), surrounded by her loved ones, following a short illness.
Diane, as she was known to her friends and family, married Theodore “Ted” Metcalf on Aug. 30, 1958. They were married for 39 years at the time of his death in 1997. In 2001, she met Don Jones, and for the next 21 years, Diane and her “Jonesy” were inseparable. Don was a loving and devoted partner to Diane. He preceded her in death just six days prior, on Jan. 17, 2022.
Surviving are her sons, Rick (Cindy) Metcalf and Tim (Chris) Metcalf; grandchildren, Sarah (Kyle) Geiger, Emmalee (Lyle) Winter, Katie Metcalf, Matthew (Alyce) Metcalf and Alaina Metcalf (Kyle Shields); one nephew, Beau Manny (Sarah Winkel); one niece, Kim (Jim) Brown; many great-grandchildren; many cousins; and the loving family of Don Jones.
Family was the heart of Diane’s life. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and aunt. Her smile, laugh and generosity helped many family members through times of illness or difficulty. She loved to send “sunshine,” as she called it, in the mail in the form of cards and notes. Diane was known for shopping for thoughtful gifts for her children, grandchildren and loved ones and calling just to check in and send her love. Diane’s love for family was fierce, and extended to the spouses and friends of their family; if Diane loved you, she loved you completely and that was that.
Diane was a homemaker with a keen eye for interior design. She took great pride in her beautiful home and in curating just the right touches from the antique stores she loved to frequent. Along with her sister, mother, aunts and children, Diane was known for hosting epic, multi-family garage sales from the tiny one-car garage in her home, and many people became regular “customers” and even friends over the years as a result.
Born with an insatiable sweet tooth, Diane rarely let anyone leave her home without a piece of chocolate tucked in their pockets. Diane and Don were true dog lovers and took their little poodle, Angel, everywhere they went and delighted in her company. Known for her perfectly coiffed hair, glamourous sense of style, and the love for anything that sparkled, Diane lit up any room she entered, whether by the sparkle on her outfit or the sparkle in her eye. Diane was generous without ever seeking recognition. Over the years, she helped many family members, and she and Don gifted toys, bikes and money to local charities for children and animal shelters.
Those who knew Diane best knew her to be funny, big-hearted, feisty and loving. Her infectious laugh and warm hugs will be missed tremendously by her family and loved ones.
Preceding her in in death were her husband, Theodore Metcalf; her parents, Richard and Dolores Doud; her brother-in-law, Terry Manny; her sister, Deborah Manny; and her loving sweetheart, Don Jones.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, until the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the River Valley Animal Rescue in Momence.
