Frances Cotter

PIPER CITY — Frances M. Cotter, 80, of Piper City, passed away Thursday (Sept. 2, 2021) at Piper City Rehab and Living Center.
Frances was born on Aug. 3, 1941, in rural Piper City, the daughter of John and Elsie (Gagnon) Peters. Her parents preceded her in death.
She married Kenneth I. Cotter on Dec. 19, 1959, in Danforth. He preceded her in death Nov. 22, 2009. She was also preceded in death by one son, James Cotter; one brother, Glen; and one nephew.
Surviving are one son, Robert (Rhonda) Cotter, of Piper City; one daughter-in-law, Susan Cotter, of St. Joseph; five grandchildren, Elena Kae, Austin James, Caleb Addison, Kenny Mack and John Robert; one sister-in-law, Barbara Peters, of Streator; one niece; and three nephews.
Frances was a homemaker and retired from Greenbriar Healthcare.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Piper City, as well as past member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Frances enjoyed having coffee with her friends.
Memorials may be made to Piper City Fire Department.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, in Brenton Cemetery in Piper City, with the Rev. Wade Ditty officiating.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.