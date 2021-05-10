NAPERVILLE — Frances “Billie” E. Highland, 87, of Naperville and formerly of Bourbonnais and Normal, passed away Friday (May 7, 2021) at St. Patrick’s Residence Nursing and Rehabilitation in Naperville.
She was born March 19, 1934, in Irwin, the daughter of Patrick O’Connor and Catherine E. Jakob O’Connor. Billie married Weston L. “Wes” Highland, on March 12, 1960, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Mrs. Highland had been a receptionist at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno and Shapiro Developmental Center. She had also worked at the Kankakee County Assessor’s office and as an executive assistant at General Foods.
She enjoyed reading and watching sports, especially the Cubs and the Bears. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Surviving are sons, Daniel and Pamela Highland, of Normal, David and Julie Highland, of Kankakee, Tim and Michelle Highland, of Lemont, and Tom and Laurie (Highland) Glowacki, of Lansing; eight grandchildren, Danielle (Highland) Loeks, Christopher Highland, Kelli Highland, Ashley (Highland) Patchett, Matthew Highland, Nicolette Highland, Tommy Glowacki and Connor Glowacki; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, on Aug. 12, 1993; her parents; three sisters, Anna Marie O’Connor, Catherine O’Connor and Cecelia (O’Connor) Ohrt; and two brothers, Joseph O’Connor and Thomas O’Connor.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Irwin.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
