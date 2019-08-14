Forrest Ditzler, 92, of Medina, Ohio, passed away Aug. 7, 2019.
He was born July 17, 1927, in Essex, the son of Robert and Rosa (Schultz) Ditzler. Forrest married Betty Polk on June 28, 1949.
He was employed at General Foods Corp. and retired in 1982.
Surviving are a daughter, Deborah (Ditzler) Sparrow; a granddaughter, Kelly (Sparrow) Conover, and a grandson-in-law, Jason Conover. Also surviving are a great-granddaughter, Katie Conover; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his wife; sister, Reva (Ditzler) Hebert Sutherland; son-in-law, Fred Sparrow; and brother-in-law, Joseph Hebert.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel, with Dr. Jay Ott officiating. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!