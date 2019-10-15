Floyd “Leroy” Schweigert, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Oct. 11, 2019) at Aperion Care in Bradley.
He was born Aug. 18, 1941, in Chicago Heights, the son of Floyd and Dorothy Palmer Schweigert. Leroy married Robbie Sneed in 1961, in Indiana.
Leroy worked in sales for Fuller Brush. He was an avid collector of arrowheads. He enjoyed reading the Bible and was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Surviving is his wife, Robbie Schweigert, of Bourbonnais.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Fonda Schweigert; and one brother, Ronald Schweigert.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
