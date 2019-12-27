KANKAKEE — Floyd E. Kohl, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 3, 1933, in Kankakee, the son of Enos and Alice (Riggs) Kohl.
Floyd married Sharon Bertrand on Oct. 3, 1954.
He then married Veronica Sachleben Doney on Sept. 12, 1989, in Kankakee.
Floyd was a retired employee of Preston Trucking and owner of Kohl Apartments Rentals.
He was a graduate of Momence High School in Momence.
Floyd enjoyed rehabbing and renting his properties. He was a member of the Kankakee Country Club. Floyd was a parishioner of St. George Catholic Church.
Surviving are his wife, Veronica Kohl, of Kankakee; four daughters and four sons-in-law, Debra and Robert LoBue, of Chicago, Sue and John Lindenberg, of Rosemount, Minn., Terri and Craig Cummings, of Arlington, Texas, and Charlotte and James Ramirez, of Kankakee; three stepdaughters, Wanda Gresham, of Rockford, Billie Evans, of Kankakee, and Daun Sowders, of Kankakee; 12 grandchildren; 12 stepgrandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; 22 stepgreat-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including special nephew and niece, Bob and Donna Kohl; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; stepmother, Blanche Kohl; two brothers, Raymond Kohl and Calvin “Kelly” Kohl; and two sisters, Delores Terrell and Geraldine Jacobs.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. George Catholic Church. The Rev. Dan Belanger will officiate. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to St. George Catholic Church.
