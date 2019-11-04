Floyd James Cole, 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Nov. 1, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, until the 7 p.m. celebration of life at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, 21 N. Main St., Manteno.
