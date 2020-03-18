STOCKBRIDGE, GA. — Florine Taylor Dixon “Tut,” 90, of Stockbridge, Ga., passed away Saturday (March 14, 2020).
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Jesse Johnson will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Florine was born Feb. 19, 1930, in Murphy, Miss., the daughter of Henry and Charlotte Hand Taylor. She was married to Samuel Dixon Jr. on Sept. 15, 1972, in Will County.
Florine Taylor Dixon was retired as a cook at Bradley Royale Nursing Home.
She loved to cook, play Solitaire, enjoy time with her grandchildren, watch BET and she loved “Family Feud.”
Florine leaves fond memories with her children, Ernest, Charlotte, Paulette (Frederick), Zena, DeeDee (Gary) Mary and Tonia; one sister, Addie Mae Robinson (Frank); four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Awaiting her arrival in heaven are her parents; husband, Samuel Dixon Jr.; five sisters and five brothers.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!