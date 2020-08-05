KANKAKEE — Florian Janczak, 98, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (July 30, 2020) at his home in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 28, 1921, in Kankakee, the son of Stanley and Helen Szulc Janczak.
Florian married Thrasilla Brouillet in 1944.
He had worked at Pope Brace in Kankakee.
Florian was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served as a pilot.
He was a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus.
Surviving are his wife of 76 years, Thrasilla Janczak, of Kankakee; four sons, Dave and Angie Janczak, of Makanda, Larry and Nancy Janczak, of Bonfield, Tony and Marla Janczak, of Kankakee, and Ken and Pam Janczak, of Seminole, Fla.; three daughters, Margaret Ravens, of Galesburg, Karen and Bob Drake, of Kankakee, and Monica Swafford, of Irmo, S.C.; 17 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two sons, Bill and Steve; one grandson, Jeffrey Drake; one brother; and eight sisters.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, 953 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee (formerly St. Martin of Tours). Interment will be in Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
