KANKAKEE — Florence “Sue” Manis, 86, of Kankakee, passed away May 9, 2021, at Citadel Nursing Home of Kankakee.
She was born May 29, 1934, in Essex, the daughter of Lloyd and Florence (Steele) Reed. Sue married Charles Edward Manis on Feb. 13, 1954, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Sue was associated with Reeds Alterations for 50 years, 30 years as the owner.
She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and liked to watch all other sports. Sue enjoyed camping, traveling, playing cards and snowmobiling. She also enjoyed listening to country music.
Sue was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are her husband, Charles Manis, of Kankakee; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Randy Manis, of Bensenville, and Rick and Mary Manis, of Maricopa, Ariz.; one daughter and son-in-law, Becki and David Gossage, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Grant Brandenburg (Laura) , Eric Manis (Jennifer), Kyle Manis, Stephanie Manis (Tom), and Ryan Manis (Katie); five great-grandchildren, Grayson Brandenburg, Sutton Brandenburg, Fiona Hastings, Liam Hastings and Aliyah Manis; and two brothers and one sister-in-law, Glen and Mary Reed, of Mesa, Ariz., and Tom Reed, of Sarasota, Fla.
Preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers, Everett, Orville and Wayne; and five sisters, Doreen, Betty, Edith, Margie and Sandy.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
There will be no public services at this time.
Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
