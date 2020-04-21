Florence Massey

GIBSON CITY — Florence L. “Flo” Massey, 91, of Gibson City, passed away at 10:25 p.m. April 14, 2020, at the Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City.
A private family graveside service will be in Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. A celebration of life service will be at a later date at the Gibson City Bible Church.
Memorials may be made to The Gibson City Bible Church or to Transitions Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are by Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City.
Florence was born Oct. 20, 1928, in Litchfield, a daughter to Fred and Euphemia Dagon Lowe. She married Robert W. Massey Sr. on Dec. 31, 1967. He preceded her in death July 23, 2003.
Surviving are two sons, Robert (Linda) Knabel, of Galesburg, and Jeff (Kristen) Massey, of Gibson City; two daughters, Nancy (Gene) Ray, of Forsyth, and Marty (Bill) Kaeding, of Normal; a daughter-in-law, Carla Massey, of Ashkum; her brother, Melvin Lowe, of Litchfield; and her sister, Dorothy Hamman, of Rio Rico, Ariz.; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert W. “Bob” Massey Jr.; daughter, Cindy Ader; brothers, Fred Jr., Lester and Marvin; and sister, Linda.
Flo, as she was affectionately known by all who knew and loved her, was very involved in her church communities throughout most of her life. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served “behind the scenes” in so many ways. She was a waitress at the “Downtown Café” where folks enjoyed her homemade pies for dessert. She took pride in her home and was especially passionate about gardening and cooking. She enjoyed sharing these gifts with her family and friends in hospitality. Flo quietly demonstrated love and care to those around her through service. Her sharp wit and humor were displayed through playful conversation with friends and family.
