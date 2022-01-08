BOURBONNAIS — Fidel E. Desiderio, 60, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 4, 2022) after a long battle with COVID-19, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 23, 1961, in Leon GTO, Mexico. He graduated in 1980 from Bloom Trail High School in Chicago Heights.
Fidel worked for the railroad industry for 33 years and retired from VAE Nortrack in 2021.
He was a devoted family man. He loved his children and grandchildren, dancing, and cheering on the Chicago Cubs baseball and Chicago Bears football.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Fidel and Zenaida (Echeveste) Desiderio; and his grandson, Samuel E. Flanigan.
Surviving Fidel in life are his former wife, Rhea Jill Desiderio; his daughters, Kristy (Josh) Alballero and Brittney (Martin) Flanigan; his sons, Fidel Ryan Desiderio and Matthew S. Desiderio; and his three grandchildren, Fiona R. Flanigan, Cohen E. Desiderio and William F. Flanigan. He was great uncle to Chloe, Carson, Ava, Rayna, Jayni, Chance, Adrian and DeMarco; brother to Juan Desiderio (Faye Desiderio) and Jorge (Maria) Desiderio; niece, Zenaida Desiderio; and nephews, Juan D. Desiderio, Jorge Desiderio and Adrian Desiderio; along with many cousins.
Visitation took place Friday at Hack-Jensen Funeral Home, Beecher. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, also at the funeral home.
Masks are required indoors during services, per the family’s request.
Burial will be in St. Luke’s Cemetery, Beecher, following services.
Memorials may be made to the charitable organization: Alicia’s House, P.O. Box 1232, Beecher, IL 60401, phone 708-946-3002.
Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home, Beecher.
