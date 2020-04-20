Fern Christiansen

PEOTONE — Fern L. Christiansen (nee Mooney), 90, of Peotone, passed away Wednesday (April 15, 2020) at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, with family at her side.
Surviving are her children, Alan (Donna) Christiansen, Larry (Patricia) Christiansen, Susan (Mike) McClain and Dennis (Cheryle) Christiansen; her grandchildren, Megan (Geoffrey) LaCost, Nathan (Jami) Christiansen, Sarah (Emilio) Medina, Martina (Nathanael) Kidwell, Aurora (Matt) Milne, Laura (Saul) Gallardo, Devin (Colleen) Christiansen, Stephanie Skaggs, Courtney Baggott, Joseph (Michele) McClain, Ryan McClain and Brandon McClain; many loved great-grandchildren; her sister, Janet (Ralph, deceased) Werner; sister-in-law, Muriel Mooney; brother-in-law, Walt Lembke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Worth and Mabel Mooney; husband, Norman Christiansen (2001); three granddaughters, Tracy McClain, Jennifer Christiansen and Erica Christiansen; daughter-in-law, Josephine Christiansen; twin brother, Fred Mooney; brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Mary Ann Mooney; sister, Mabel Runty DeGrush; two brothers-in-law, Dale Runty and Barney DeGrush; and sister-in-law, Donna Lembke.
Fern was a homemaker; however, she was also a very active community member. She was a long-time member of Wilton Center Federated Church where she was a member of the Women’s Guild, Will County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, a founding member of the Mr. and Mrs. Euchre Club and a cook for the Will County Thresherman’s Association. Fern also enjoyed all other card games, reading, gardening and spending time with her family.
Private services and interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 20, in Manhattan Center Cemetery, Manhattan, with the Rev. Rich DeVries officiating.
A formal memorial service for Fern will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 or Wilton Center Federated Church, 14101 West Joliet Rd., Manhattan, IL 60442.
Funeral arrangements are by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442.
Please sign her online guestbook at forsythegouldfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!