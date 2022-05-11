MARTINTON — Fenton James Boehrnsen, 94, of Martinton, passed away Sunday (May 8, 2022) at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 12, 1927, in Kankakee, the son of William and Louise Gierke Boehrnsen.
Fenton married his beautiful bride, Marcella Moody, on Sept. 24, 1949. She preceded him in death Sept. 23, 2010.
He was a farmer, family man and neighbor. Fenton was also a bus driver for the Kankakee Area Special Education Co-op for 22 years.
Fenton reminisced of many stories: Milking cows at the age of 6, herding cattle, working the land, helping neighbors bail hay and raise barns, neighborhood Halloween hoaxes, wedding dances, and picnics. His positive attitude, supportive nature, sense of humor, big heart, intelligence and generosity remained a part of his demeanor to his final days.
Surviving are two sons, Steven and Karen Boehrnsen and Bruce and Asia Boehrnsen; four daughters, LuAnn Boehrnsen, Karen and Jim Wright, Barbara DeVore, and Susan and Andy Barwegan; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Willard Boehrnsen and Glendon Boehrnsen; and one son-in-law, Jim Wright.
A private service was held for his family to celebrate his life.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.