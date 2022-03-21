Felicita Smith Mar 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOMENCE — Felicita Smith, 60, of Momence, passed away Thursday (March 17, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, also at the funeral home.Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal