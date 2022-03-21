Daily Journal obituaries

MOMENCE — Felicita Smith, 60, of Momence, passed away Thursday (March 17, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, also at the funeral home.

