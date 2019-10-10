Father Lloyd Mark Bowden, 96, passed away peacefully Sunday evening (Oct. 6, 2019) at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
His life was rich and full, having served in many different parishes throughout the Diocese of Joliet during his 68 years as a priest. His parishioners fondly remember him for his gentle presence that extended beyond the altar and into their homes.
Lloyd Bowden was born to Elizabeth (nee Schreiber) Bowden and Lloyd M. Bowden Sr. on Nov. 29, 1922, and was raised in Villa Park.
Father Lloyd Bowden attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago and St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in Mundelein where he received his Licentia degree in Theology in 1948. Lloyd was ordained May 26, 1949, by the Most Reverend Martin D. McNamara, D.D. Bishop of Joliet at the Cathedral of St. Raymond. Father was a part of history as he was a member of the first ordination of the Joliet Diocese.
Father’s first appointment was the actuary for the matrimonial tribunal and master of ceremonies for Bishop McNamara at the Cathedral of St. Raymond. He then began his parish priest curate positions; St Rose of Lima, Wilmington 1949-1952, St. Anthony, Joliet 1952-1955, St. Joseph, Rockdale 1955-1956 and Sacred Heart, Joliet 1956-1959. His first parish pastor position began at St. Joseph, Manhattan 1959-1961, Immaculate Conception, Morris 1961-1967 and St. Rose of Lima, Kankakee 1967-1993. Many wonderful parishioners from St. Rose kept in touch with him long after he left his beautiful St. Rose. Of course, even after retirement, he helped many nearby parishes.
Father Bowden was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Dr. John (Rita Streit) Bowden and Richard (Rita Lois) Bowden.
Surviving are many members of his brothers’ families, friends of his loved parishes, and by his four “guardian angels” who will miss his humor and “way back” stories that connected generations of people. “Totally Providential,” “Just throwing my hat into the ring,” “so on and so forth,” “too funny for words” and “more better as Paul would say” kept his listeners at bay while hearing accounts of the past, and who could forget his most popular saying of “Go on!” Caring for him was a gift to the giver as he was extremely appreciative of all kindness toward him. All were recipients of his wisdom and care and will always remember his acts of kindness. May God keep Father Bowden in the palm of His hand forever.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 235 West North St., Manhattan. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Manhattan.
Memorials may be made to the parish of your choice.
Please sign his online guestbook at forsythegouldfh.com.
