Fannie Brooks

KANKAKEE — Fannie Dell Brooks, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (April 3, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10, until the 10 a.m. services at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Attendance to the funeral is limited. The Rev. Dr. Montele A. Crawford will officiate, and the Rev. Dr. Steve Bland Jr. will deliver the eulogy. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Fannie Dell Brooks was born March 16, 1935, in Crawford, Miss. She was the 7th of 14 children born to Aaron Malone and Josie Neal-Malone. She was baptized at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in 1944 by Rev. O. J. Turner, and attended Pleasant Grove School in Crawford, Miss., from elementary through 12th-grade.
She was an active member of Morning Star M.B. Church for more than 50 years, where she served as a member of the Mass Choir in the alto section.
Fannie was united in holy matrimony to Roy Brooks on Dec. 24, 1954, and to their union six children were born.
She worked as a machinist for Amberg Index and Tile (Esselte Corporation) and retired after more than 25 years of service. She was a resident of Kankakee for 57 years. She will be remembered most for her beautiful smile, sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ to others and her delicious macaroni and cheese. Her hobbies were bowling and cooking and she was an avid Chicago Bulls fan.
Fannie leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Roy Brooks, of Kankakee; sons and daughters-in-law, R. Chester Brooks, of Kankakee, Murry (Karla) Brooks, of Matteson, Richard (Laura) Brooks and Donald (Monique) Brooks, all of Kankakee; daughters and sons-in-law, P. Jennette (Rev. Steve) Bland, of Detroit, Mich., and Sharon (Richard) Carter, of Kankakee; brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnnie (Stella) Malone, of Crawford, Miss., and Aaron (Vernial) Malone II, of Flint, Mich.; sisters, Lillie Segar, of Kankakee, Sophie M. Allen, of Crawford, Miss., Priscella Greene, of Kankakee, and Jossie Ledbetter-Redmond, of Crawford, Miss.; aunts, Nancy Norris and Maggie Peters, both of Starkville, Miss.; uncles, Walter (Annie) Malone, of Crawford, Miss., and William (Geraldine) Malone, of Flint, Mich.; other sisters-in-law, Rosie B. Malone, of Crawford, Miss., Mary Ella Malone, of San Antonio, Texas, and Helen Malone and Ruth Malone, both of Flint, Mich.; close friends, Sarah Malone and Hattie Hairston; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were father, Aaron Malone; mother, Josie Malone; brothers, Arthur J. Malone, Joe R. Malone, John L. Malone, Robert D. Malone, J.D. Malone, Appling Malone and Vernon Malone; sister, Rosie Malone; and grandchildren, TeShawn Johnson-Carter and Bria Bland.
Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.