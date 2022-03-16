Everett Trubach

MOMENCE — Everett W. Trubach, 92, of Momence, passed away Sunday (March 13, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born May 30, 1929, in Grant Park, the son of Erwin W. and Eleanora Stadt Trubach. Everett married Dolores C. Marcotte on Feb. 2, 1961, in Momence. She preceded him in death Jan. 8, 2016.
Surviving are his two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary (Sandy) Trubach, of Grant Park, and William (Sandra) Trubach, of St. Anne; brother, Virgil Trubach, of Manteno; sister-in-law, Donna Trubach, of Momence; three grandchildren, Jonathon Trubach and Amanda, Jillian Trubach, and Grant Trubach; along with a great-grandson, Jax Trubach.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Landis Trubach; two sisters, Joyce (John) Danna and Vivian (Loren) Hanabarger; and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Trubach.
Everett had previously worked as a laborer.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Everett was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Grant Park.
He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and gardening.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Grant Park, with the Rev. Paul Micheel officiating. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence. The Momence Honor Guard will provide military rites.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.