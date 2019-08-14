Evelyn Stevenson, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Aug. 4, 2019, at her home, with family.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, also at the funeral home. Entombment will be in the Mound Grove Garden of Memory Mausoleum, Kankakee.
Evelyn was born Aug. 10, 1935, in Kankakee, the daughter of Howard Jones and Adela Walker. She had been employed at a young age at St. Mary’s Hospital, worked at Manteno Mental Health until its closing and then retired from Shapiro Developmental Center in 1991. She was also a Foster Grandparent for Kankakee School District 111.
Evelyn was joined in holy matrimony to Tommy Stevenson Sr. on Jan. 18, 1954, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death.
She had joined the Pembroke Fellowship Church, where she was an active member, including serving on the Mother’s Ministry until her health failed.
Evelyn enjoyed sewing, doing crossword puzzles, crocheting, making crafts, watching the Food Channel, and she loved traveling, just to name a few of her hobbies. She loved to cook and one of her special dishes was Mexican cornbread.
Surviving are her daughters, Patricia and Douglas Martin, of Spartanburg, S.C., Kathy and OC Darrough, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Elizabeth Stevenson, of Kankakee; her sons, Randy Jones and Reggie Stevenson Sr., both of Minneapolis, Minn., Tommy Jr. and Darlene Stevenson, of Chicago, Wally Stevenson, of Kankakee, David Sr. and Lorre Stevenson, of Bourbonnais; stepson, Michael Collins, of Kansas City, Mo.; sister, Barbara Ford Bishop; nine grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Hattie Hairston, of Kankakee; brother-in-law, Clarence (Ernestine) Stevenson, of Kankakee; her guard and protector, her pet “Coco;” and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Larry Jones; granddaughter, Toygla Perkins; great-great-grandson, Marquise Rosenthal; stepson, Theodore Sanders; sister, Wanda Pittman; sister-in-law, Laura Dillard; son-in-law, Clarence Burton; and several uncles and aunts.
