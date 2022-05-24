KEMPTON — Evelyn June Statler, 97, of Kempton, passed away Thursday (May 19, 2022) at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life for her and her beloved husband will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, in Cullom.
Memorials may be made to Transitions Hospice.
Evelyn was born April 21, 1925, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the daughter of Louis and Anna (Hargens) Bierschwal. She married Carrol Jean Statler on Dec. 14, 1944, in Shreveport, La. He preceded her in death Nov. 5, 2020.
Surviving are her children, Connie (Duane) Hitchens, of Piper City, Bruce (Jennifer) Statler, of Dwight, Kim (Ray Anderson) Knox, of Williamsville, and Greg Statler, of Cullom; grandchildren, Kelsey (Andrew) Freeland, of Cantrall, Olivia Statler, of Greenwood, and Wyatt and Jack Statler, of Dwight; and great-grandchildren, Ayden, Audrey and Ashton Freeland.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her beloved husband of 75 years; one grandson, Kyle Knox; brother, Bernard; twin brother, Edward Bierschwal; and one sister, Louise Grojean.
Evelyn graduated from Central High in Cape Girardeau, Mo. She then went on to marry the love of her life and raise her children. She was a member of the Kempton United Methodist Church, as well as the Kempton United Methodist Women’s Club. She was also an election official for Kempton.
She loved making muffins for all of her family, spending quality time with them, and family hugs were her absolute favorite. Evelyn loved unconditionally and was loved unconditionally. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family would like to thank the McLean County Nursing Home and Transitions Hospice for all the love and care they provided.