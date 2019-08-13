Evelyn Rose Piggush, 92, of Milford, passed away Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) in Hoopeston.
She was born Jan. 24, 1927, in Milford, the daughter of Joseph and Ada (Doud) Kennedy. Evelyn married Fred E. Piggush on Aug. 26, 1950, in Milford. He preceded her in death June 7, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and three sisters.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter, Bryan Piggush, of Hoopeston, Laurie Deitcher, of Milford, and Kevin (Michelle) Piggush, of Effingham; eight grandchildren, Michael, Scott and Christopher Piggush, Michelle Deal, Jamie and Rose Deitcher, and Hannah and Grant Piggush; 11 great-grandchildren; and one special daughter, Nancy Jo Langellier.
Evelyn was a devoted Christian. She was a member of the Milford Christian Church for more than 80 years.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Milford Christian Church, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow and the Rev. Neil Larimore officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
Memorials may be made to IDES (International Disaster Emergency Service).
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!