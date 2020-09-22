WATSEKA — Evelyn L. Overacker, 96, of Watseka, passed away Sept. 15, 2020, at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.
She was born Jan. 27, 1924, in Gilman, the daughter of Earnest and Bernice (Hodge) Kent. She married Francis “Cotton” Overacker on Dec. 13, 1947, in Watseka. He preceded her in death April 29, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Marjorie Swanson.
Surviving are two daughters, Donna Overacker, of Bradenton, Fla., and Janet Kincade, of Watseka; two sons, Ken (Linda) Overacker, of Watseka, and Lynn (Sandy) Overacker, of Watseka; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Mrs. Overacker was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Watseka and the Watseka American Legion Auxiliary. She was the Watseka City Collector for many years.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. The Rev. Kara Berg will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Watseka or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
