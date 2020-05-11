DWIGHT — Evelyn Hanlin, 91, of Campus (near Dwight), passed away Friday (May 8, 2020) at 12:37 p.m. in Campus.
According to Evelyn’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded after a private visitation that will take place at Hager Memorial Home on Tuesday, May 12. Private burial will be at a later date in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Campus.
Memorials in honor of Evelyn may be made to St. Paul School in Odell, or OSF Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are by Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.
Evelyn was born the oldest and only girl to Roy and Viola (Zeller) Eich on June 1, 1928, in Campus. She married Bill Anderson in 1949, in Campus. Bill preceded her in death in 1952. She then married Carl Hanlin on Dec. 1, 1959. He preceded her in death in 1977.
Surviving are one son, Lonnie Anderson, of Campus; two daughters, Judy (“Bud”) Bressner, of Chenoa, Shari (Jerry) Fritz, of Bourbonnais; brothers, Gene Eich, of Clearwater, Fla., Bob (Rena) Eich, of Herscher, Leroy (Linda) Eich, of Frostproof, Fla., Chuck (Betty) Eich, of Romeoville, Gary Eich, of Dwight, and David (Kathy) Eich, of Rockford; five grandchildren, Jeff (Jill) Bressner, Julie (Rick) Uplegger, Jamie (Eric) Bird, Kyle (Allie) Fritz and Rachel (Austin) Denault; nine great-grandchildren, Jacob, Ella, Olivia, Jared, Jace, Jenna, Aubrey, Brodie and Avery.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Eich; sisters-in-law, Susie Eich, Delores Eich, Maureen Eich and Sharon Eich; nephew, Jeff Eich; and niece, Nancy Eich.
Born and raised in Campus, Evelyn attended the local schools there and graduated from Reddick High School with the class of 1946. She worked for the U.S. Post Office and the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant APSA. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Campus.
Evelyn enjoyed traveling and playing golf. She loved spending time with family and friends and she always had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
