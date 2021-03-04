BRAIDWOOD — Evelyn Mary Ewers (nee Walz), 76, of Braidwood and formerly of Glenwood, passed away Tuesday (March 2, 2021) at her home.
She was born Feb. 21, 1945, in Evergreen Park, the daughter of Walter and Joyce (nee Dory) Walz. Her parents preceded her in death. Evelyn married John Ewers Jr. on Aug. 23, 1963, in Harvey.
She was a former member of the St. John Roman Catholic Church in Glenwood, where she was active with the Women’s Club. Evelyn was also a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Braidwood.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking and most of all baking, especially for her family. Evelyn also loved her beloved dogs, Alex, Rowdy and Taz.
Surviving are her sons, John (Cynthia) Ewers, of Braidwood, and James (Donna) Ewers, of Momence; daughter, Joyce (Carl) Frederick, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Cari and Jamie Frederick and Jacob and Joshua Ewers; one brother, John (Carol Ann) Haulotte, of Bonita Springs; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Walz, of Houston, Texas, and Margaret Walz, of Matteson; along with numerous nieces, nephews and their families; and her four-legged companion, Rowdy.
Preceding her in death were her husband, John Ewers Jr. (March 6, 2011); and two brothers, Kenneth and Robert Walz.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, March 5, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at RW Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood.
All attendees are required to wear face coverings, follow social distancing guidelines, and due to the capacity requirements, please be brief with your condolences to allow other guests to pay their final respects.
Interment will follow in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville.
Memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Please sign her online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.