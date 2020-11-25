KANKAKEE — Evelyn G. Conway, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) at Citadel Nursing Home.
She was born March 22, 1927, in Kankakee, the daughter of Lawrence and Louise (Gifford) Cote. Evelyn married Minor “Spud” Conway in Kankakee, on Nov. 16, 1946.
She was a loving wife and mother. Evelyn loved watching game shows, doing crossword puzzles and reading.
Surviving are two sons, Dale (Patricia) Conway, of Pickerington, Ohio, and Dean (Connie) Conway, of DeKalb; two daughters, Marcia Harris, of Bourbonnais, and Holly (Chuck) Keigley, of Flora; six grandchildren, Dawn Reinhart, Angela Lorenz, Adam Conway, Korissa Pierce, Melissa Henson and Kristin Shelton; 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and two soon-to-be great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Gloria Risley; a brother, Daniel (Sue) Cote; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; a sister, Delores Scime; a brother, Lawrence Cote; and a son-in-law, Gary Harris.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private ceremony will be held.
Burial will be in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee.
