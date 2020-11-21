KANKAKEE — Eva Marma, 96, of Kankakee, passed away Monday morning (Nov. 16, 2020).
Born Aug. 10, 1924, in Kankakee, Eva was a daughter of Sylvester and Anna (Tverionas) Marma.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews, and will be deeply missed by Alice Faletti, Cathy Foile, Terry Livingston and Carol Huston
Preceding her in death were six sisters and two brothers.
A private graveside service was held in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.
