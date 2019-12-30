CHARLESTON — Eva Carrell, 95, of Charleston, passed away Dec. 23, 2019, in Charleston.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, until the 11:30 a.m. funeral services at Wesley United Methodist Church in Charleston, with the Rev. Tom Corum officiating. Burial will be in Harmony Cemetery, Greenup.
She was born June 20, 1924, in Glasgow, Scotland, the daughter of William Oliver Martin and Jane Ellen (Girvan) Martin. Eva married Keith Carrell on July 8, 1944, in Glasgow, Scotland. He preceded her in death.
Eva was a school teacher. She taught in Sheldon for nearly 20 years.
Surviving are two daughters, Barbara Delaney and husband Dan, of Glen Carbon, and Patricia Maney and husband John, of California; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and a son, Bruce Carrell.
Funeral arrangements are by Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston.
