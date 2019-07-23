Eunice M. Mansberger, 89, of Grant Park, passed away Sunday (July 21, 2019) at Citadel Nursing Home of Kankakee.
She was born June 29, 1930, in Momence, the daughter of Henry and Theresa Skorcz Carroll. Eunice married Clyde L. Mansberger Sr. on Aug. 14, 1947, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death May 16, 2010.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Connie (John) Konitsky, of Tampa, Fla.; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Clyde Mansberger Jr., of Grant Park, Steven Mansberger, of Grant Park, and Kevin (Vicki) Mansberger, of Bourbonnais; seven grandchildren, Caitlyn and Steven Dale Mansberger, Theresa, John Jr. and Jessica Konitsky, Heather and Holly Mansberger.
Preceding her in death were her parents; six sisters; one daughter-in-law, Nancy Lusk Mansberger; and one granddaughter, Christine Mansberger.
Eunice was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, and a member of the Council of Catholic Women. She served as an election judge for many years. She participated in the Momence Gladiolus Festival Flower Show. She also served as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader.
She enjoyed painting, sewing, cooking and loved fishing.
A private visitation and graveside services will be held. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
