BOURBONNAIS — Eunice “Eunie” Williams, 85, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Oct. 22, 2021) at the Miller Center in Kankakee.
Private graveside rites will be in Limestone Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
She was a retired employee for the State of Illinois Department of Corrections.
Eunie was born April 14, 1936, in Kankakee, and raised in Chebanse, the daughter of Warren and Alice Smeaton Cahan.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting and traveling.
Eunie was a graduate of Central High School and attended Kankakee Community College.
Surviving are one son and two daughters, Kelvin and Shawn Noe, of Cary, Kyle (Noe) and John Curtis, of Champaign, and Kathi (Noe) and Bart Frazier, of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister and brother-in-law, Karen (Cahan) and Herbert DuTour, of Palatka, Fla.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one grandson, Daniel Noe; two brothers, Gilbert and Donald Cahan; and one sister, Beverly Goff.
Memorials may be made to NAMI Chicago, online at namichicago.org/donate or Juvenile Diabetes online at jdrf.org.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.