KANKAKEE — Eugene J. “Gene” Wilder passed away Jan. 18, 2021, at Riverside Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.
Gene was born May 22, 1936, in Kankakee, the son of Eugene and Genevieve Wilder.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War.
On June 13, 1958, Gene married Claudia Williams. They were blessed with three sons.
Gene was the owner and operator of E.J. Wilder and Sons, Inc., for many years in Bradley.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and two sisters, Rosalee Wilder and Barbara Walker.
Surviving are his wife of almost 63 years, Claudia; sons, Gene (Vicky) Wilder, of Blairsville, Ga., Chris (Kelly) Wilder of Santee, Calif., and Mark Wilder, of Kankakee; grandsons, Andrew Wilder and fiance Beth Willingham, of Falls Church, Va., Mathew (Ashley) Wilder, of Remington, Ind., and Nicholas Wilder, of Santee, Calif.; great- grandson, Anthony Zzczepanski, of Remington, Ind.; and his brother, Robert (Jane) Wilder, of Ft. Myers, Fla.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, private services were held at Schreffler Funeral Home. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Gene loved barbequing in the back yard and cooking for his family reunions. He loved to hunt and fish, but most of all, he loved his family. The family said, “He is greatly missed by family and friends and always will be.”