Eugene Elliott Lindell, 75, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away the morning of Oct. 21, 2019, in Knoxville.
Gene was March 25, 1944, in Harvey, the son of Eugene and Marie Lindell. His parents preceded him in death. Gene’s early years of education were at Ascension School in Harvey, finally graduating from Thornton Township High School in 1962 and National Chiropractic College in Lombard.
He married Carol Wanner Lindell in 1971. She preceded him in death.
After they were married, they became a family with her children, Kimberly Mailloux and Scott Ahlborn, in Kankakee. Gene and Carol relocated to Knoxville in 1981.
Gene’s professional career started in Illinois with Armour Pharmaceutical Company where he held various positions in quality control and research and development. After relocating to Knoxville, he joined the family of Plasma Alliance, Inc., where he retired in 1996.
His passions were collecting antiques, specifically antique blue stone pottery, studying and investing in the stock market, traveling and connecting with friends and family.
Gene has many friends and he has enjoyed rich and full friendships of many years. Gene traveled extensively in the United States and Europe and in the past seven years he traveled with Terel Parsons, whom he loved deeply.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, William Mailloux.
Surviving are his sisters, Donna Owens and Nancy Alexander; his stepchildren, Kimberly Mailloux and Scott Ahlborn; and his grandchildren, Jessica Mailloux, Nicholas Mailloux, Christopher Ahlborn and Ryan Ahlborn.
Gene was tall, handsome, smart, funny, a true romantic and an extremely generous man. He will be missed by all who knew him.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, followed by a celebration of life at 6:30 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, Knoxville, Tenn. A private interment will be in Pleasant Forest Cemetery.
Please sign his online guestbook at clickfh.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!