BLOOMINGTON — Eugene Gerald Goldsby, 93, of Bloomington and formerly of Gilman, passed away Feb. 22, 2021, at The Villas of Holly Brook in Bloomington.
He was born Sept. 1, 1927, in rural Thawville, the son of Elza Earl and Emma Edith (Lytle) Goldsby. Eugene married Ruth Anna Kuipers on April 17, 1949, at Danforth Reformed Church in Danforth. She preceded him in passing May 15, 2012.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Bill Crippin; four brothers, Merle, Kenneth, Elza Earl Jr. and Charles Goldsby; and four sisters, Bethel Goldsby Wilson Murray, Betty Goldsby Dillow, Ruth Goldsby Sheldon and Ruby Goldsby Dean.
Surviving are three daughters, Jan (Ken) Springhorn, of DeSoto, Joyce Crippen, of Carbondale, and Gloria (Doug) Jameson, of Bloomington; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Florene Goldsby, of San Diego, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Goldsby served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during World War II from 1946 to 1947 and was a motor sergeant of the 22nd Station Hospital in Guam.
He was a dedicated father and a loving husband to his wife, Ruth, for 63 years. He helped take care of her after she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1967.
Eugene was a lineman and foreman for Eastern Illinois Power Co-op for more than 30 years from 1955 until 1987. He also worked at Si Workman Filling Station prior to the service, WD Orr International Harvester Dealership from 1948 to 1955 and worked as an electrician from 1964 to 1980 at EG Goldsby Electric.
He was a lifelong member of Danforth Reformed Church and a volunteer with the Gilman Fire Department.
Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m.on Saturday, May 15, 2021, until the 2 p.m. memorial service at Danforth Reformed Church in Danforth, with the Rev. Donald MacDonald officiating. Burial will follow in Danforth Reformed Cemetery.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Memorials may be made to Danforth Reformed Church.
