PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Eugene “Butch” Riley, 66, of Pembroke Township, passed away July 10, 2021, in Pembroke Township.
He was born Dec. 30, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of James Riley and Eleanor (Copeland) Riley.
Butch was a construction worker. He had been a resident of the Pembroke Township area for 66 years.
His hobbies included traveling, working on cars and spending time with grandchildren and friends.
Surviving are three sons, Kenneth (Mone) Wright, of Kankakee, Keith Wright, of Kankakee, and Xavier (Amber) Riley, of West Valley City, Utah; seven daughters, Catrina Haynes, of Kankakee, Lerithea Rolan, of Hammond, Ind., Adrienne Riley-Watson (James), of Houston, Texas, April Rolan, of Fort Wayne, Ind., Maple Rolan, of Fort Wayne, Ind., Alisha Rolan, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Tricee Rolan, of Atlanta, Ga.; one brother, Robert Riley, of Marshall, Texas; three sisters, Deidre (Cedric) Terrell, of San Tan Valley, Ariz., Elaine (Joseph) Jackson, of Kankakee,, and Louise Palmer, of Schaumburg; special friend, Darlene Jefferson, of Houston, Texas; along with a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Felische Riley and Annette Rowan; and brothers, Fred Riley and Clarence Riley Sr.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Church of the Cross, 13043 East 2260S Road, Pembroke Township. Evangelist Rose Bobo will officiate. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Please sign his online guestbook at leggettfuneral.net.